Indiana Pacers vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/11/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah Jazz (8-3) will host the Indiana Pacers (4-8) after winning four straight home games. The contest starts at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 11, 2021. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pacers vs. Jazz
- Game Day: Thursday, November 11, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Vivint Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Pacers vs. Jazz
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Jazz
-10.5
215.5 points
Key Stats for Jazz vs. Pacers
- The 111.5 points per game the Jazz record are only 2.7 more points than the Pacers give up (108.8).
- Utah has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 108.8 points.
- When Indiana allows fewer than 111.5 points, it is 3-4.
- The Pacers put up an average of 108.3 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 102.2 the Jazz allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 102.2 points, Indiana is 2-4.
- Utah is 6-2 when it allows fewer than 108.3 points.
- The Pacers are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at second.
- The Jazz average 10.7 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.8 more rebounds than the Pacers grab per game (9.9).
- The Jazz are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank 19th.
Jazz Players to Watch
- The Jazz leader in points and assists is Donovan Mitchell, who scores 25.9 points per game along with 5.3 assists.
- Utah's best rebounder is Rudy Gobert, who averages 15.9 boards per game in addition to his 14.6 PPG average.
- The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who makes 3.4 threes per game.
- Royce O'Neale and Gobert lead Utah on the defensive end, with O'Neale leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Gobert in blocks averaging 1.9 per contest.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis averages 19.3 points and 11.6 rebounds per game for the Pacers, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- T.J. McConnell records more assists than any other Indiana player with 5.4 per game. He also scores 9.7 points and grabs 3.3 rebounds per game.
- Chris Duarte hits 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pacers.
- Indiana's leader in steals is Sabonis with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Myles Turner with 3.2 per game.
How To Watch
November
11
2021
Indiana Pacers at Utah Jazz
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)