Indiana Pacers vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/11/2021

Nov 10, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) gestures for a video review as Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) and guard T.J. McConnell (9) and forward Domantas Sabonis (11) look on in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (8-3) will host the Indiana Pacers (4-8) after winning four straight home games. The contest starts at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 11, 2021. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Jazz

Game Day: Thursday, November 11, 2021

Thursday, November 11, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Vivint Arena

Vivint Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pacers vs. Jazz

Favorite Spread Total Jazz -10.5 215.5 points

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Pacers

The 111.5 points per game the Jazz record are only 2.7 more points than the Pacers give up (108.8).

Utah has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 108.8 points.

When Indiana allows fewer than 111.5 points, it is 3-4.

The Pacers put up an average of 108.3 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 102.2 the Jazz allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 102.2 points, Indiana is 2-4.

Utah is 6-2 when it allows fewer than 108.3 points.

The Pacers are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at second.

The Jazz average 10.7 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.8 more rebounds than the Pacers grab per game (9.9).

The Jazz are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank 19th.

Jazz Players to Watch

The Jazz leader in points and assists is Donovan Mitchell, who scores 25.9 points per game along with 5.3 assists.

Utah's best rebounder is Rudy Gobert, who averages 15.9 boards per game in addition to his 14.6 PPG average.

The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who makes 3.4 threes per game.

Royce O'Neale and Gobert lead Utah on the defensive end, with O'Neale leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Gobert in blocks averaging 1.9 per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch