How to Watch Pacers vs. Hawks

How to Watch Indiana Pacers at Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pacers will travel to Atlanta to face off against the Hawks on Tuesday night in what should be an entertaining matchup.

The 2021-22 NBA season is speeding towards the trade deadline on Thursday and some big moves have already occurred. With that in mind, some teams are focused on making deals, while others are focused on winning and adding more talent. One intriguing game to watch tonight will feature the Pacers traveling to Atlanta to take on the Hawks.

The Pacers hold a 19-36 record and appear to be headed for a very high draft pick. Indiana has already traded Caris LeVert to the Cavaliers and more deals appear to be on the horizon. Indiana is coming off of a tough 98-85 loss against the Cavaliers in its last outing.

On the other side, the Hawks are a team to watch closely for potential trades as well. They are just 25-28 at this stage of the season, which is nowhere close to where they were expected to be. Atlanta is fresh off of a 103-94 loss against the Mavericks.

This should be an interesting game, as these two teams ponder what to do at the trade deadline. Both squads could look different come Thursday evening.

How To Watch

February
8
2022

Indiana Pacers at Atlanta Hawks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 2
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles the basketball as Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) defends during the fourth quarter of the game at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
