How to Watch Pacers vs. Celtics

Skip to main content

How to Watch Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Monday brings the first clash of the season between the Pacers and the Celtics.

This season has been a weird one for the Pacers (15–25), who on paper have a strong roster but who have struggled to win in tight games. On Monday, they face off against the Celtics (19–21) for the first time this season.

How to Watch Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics Today:

Game Date: Jan. 10, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Live Stream Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Pacers are coming off an impressive 125–113 win against the Jazz behind a career-high 42 points from Domantas Sabonis.

The Pacers brought on former NBA Coach of the Year Rick Carlisle in the offseason to steady the ship and get this talented roster to the playoffs. However, Indiana has struggled to close out games. 

The Pacers rank 29th in the league in scoring offense.

This season the Celtics have blown four leads of at least 19 points and are one of the NBA’s least efficient and effective fourth quarter teams.

Boston is in the bottom third of the league in shooting at 44.4% from the field and 33.6% from three-point range. The Celtics also lack playmaking and structure, only distributing 22.8 assists per game.

They do have a quality team defense, only giving up 106.1 points per game, which puts them ninth in the league.

Finding offensive balance with star wings like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown is going to be necessary for this team to get back to being conference contenders.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
10
2022

Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Boston
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 23, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) rebounds the ball over Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Pacers vs. Celtics

35 seconds ago
Jan 8, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates after goal by center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) against the Minnesota Wild in the second period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Bruins at Capitals

30 minutes ago
Jan 8, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) defends an inbounds pass by Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) during the second period at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Bucks at Hornets

30 minutes ago
Dec 29, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) gets defended by Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Walton Jr. (25) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Spurs at Knicks

30 minutes ago
Dec 25, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) and Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) play for a loose ball in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Jazz at Pistons

30 minutes ago
Nov 24, 2021; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Anthony Polite (2) shoots past Boston University Terriers forward Sukhmail Mathon (41) during the second half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Boston University at American

30 minutes ago
kirby-smart-nick-saban
SI Guide

Kirby Smart, Georgia Look to Topple Nick Saban, Alabama in CFP Championship

3 hours ago
Paris Toulouse Ligue 2
Dominos Ligue 2

How to Watch Toulouse vs. AS Nancy-Lorraine

4 hours ago
Champions Hockey League Frolunda
Champions Hockey League

How to Watch Champions Hockey League Semifinal: Frölunda HC vs. Rögle BK

5 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy