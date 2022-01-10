How to Watch Pacers vs. Celtics

Monday brings the first clash of the season between the Pacers and the Celtics.

This season has been a weird one for the Pacers (15–25), who on paper have a strong roster but who have struggled to win in tight games. On Monday, they face off against the Celtics (19–21) for the first time this season.

How to Watch Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics Today:

Game Date: Jan. 10, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Live Stream Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Pacers are coming off an impressive 125–113 win against the Jazz behind a career-high 42 points from Domantas Sabonis.

The Pacers brought on former NBA Coach of the Year Rick Carlisle in the offseason to steady the ship and get this talented roster to the playoffs. However, Indiana has struggled to close out games.

The Pacers rank 29th in the league in scoring offense.

This season the Celtics have blown four leads of at least 19 points and are one of the NBA’s least efficient and effective fourth quarter teams.

Boston is in the bottom third of the league in shooting at 44.4% from the field and 33.6% from three-point range. The Celtics also lack playmaking and structure, only distributing 22.8 assists per game.

They do have a quality team defense, only giving up 106.1 points per game, which puts them ninth in the league.

Finding offensive balance with star wings like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown is going to be necessary for this team to get back to being conference contenders.

Regional restrictions may apply.