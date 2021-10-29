How to Watch Pacers vs. Nets

How to Watch Indiana Pacers at Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The 2021-22 NBA season is moving quickly, and there are a ton of high-profile games to watch over the weekend.
One of those matchups will come tonight with the Pacers hitting the road for a tough game against the Nets. Both of these teams have a lot of talent, but their seasons have not started the way they would have liked.
How to Watch Indiana Pacers at Brooklyn Nets Today:
Game Date: Oct. 29, 2021
Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBA League Pass Channel 4
The Pacers currently have a 1-4 record. In their last game, they were dominated by the Raptors and lost 118-100. Indiana was led by Malcolm Brogdon, who scored 18 points, dished out five assists and grabbed five rebounds but will miss the game against Brooklyn due to a hamstring injury.
The Nets are coming into this matchup with a 2-3 record. Last time out, they lost to the Heat by a final score of 106-93. Brooklyn was led by Kevin Durant, who scored 25 points to go along with 11 rebounds.
Both of these teams are in need of a win on Friday night. Indiana was a tough matchup ahead of them defending Durant and James Harden, but the team has the talent to get a win.
