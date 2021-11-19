How to Watch Pacers at Hornets

The Pacers and Hornets are set for a rematch of their season-opening game on Friday night in a contest that will feature the electric LaMelo Ball.

The Hornets are on a tremendous four-game run and will go for their fifth win in a row when they host the Pacers on Friday night.

The first two games of Charlotte's stretch were against recent playoff teams in the Knicks and Grizzlies. The next two wins were against the Warriors and Wizards, who are two of the best teams in their respective conferences.

Game Date: Nov. 19, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass

The Hornets have been getting it done with their defense. They had a great 97.3 defensive rating last week. If that wasn't enough, the reigning Rookie of the Year, LaMelo Ball, is showing no signs of a sophomore slump. In that same stretch of games, he has averaged nearly a triple-double. They have rebounded resiliently from a five-game losing streak.

These two teams opened the season against one another and the Hornets beat the Pacers at home in thrilling fashion. The Pacers had the ball with the last shot but were unable to sink it as the Hornets won 123–122. Indiana is still trying to find their identity under coach Rick Carlisle, who started his second stint with the Pacers this year.Look for them to come out strong in this one for a revenge game.

