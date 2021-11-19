How to Watch Pacers at Hornets

Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Indiana Pacers at Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Pacers and Hornets are set for a rematch of their season-opening game on Friday night in a contest that will feature the electric LaMelo Ball.
    Author:

    The Hornets are on a tremendous four-game run and will go for their fifth win in a row when they host the Pacers on Friday night.

    The first two games of Charlotte's stretch were against recent playoff teams in the Knicks and Grizzlies. The next two wins were against the Warriors and Wizards, who are two of the best teams in their respective conferences. 

    How to Watch: Indiana Pacers at Charlotte Hornets

    Game Date: Nov. 19, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass

    Live stream Indiana Pacers at Charlotte Hornets on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Hornets have been getting it done with their defense. They had a great 97.3 defensive rating last week. If that wasn't enough, the reigning Rookie of the Year, LaMelo Ball, is showing no signs of a sophomore slump. In that same stretch of games, he has averaged nearly a triple-double. They have rebounded resiliently from a five-game losing streak. 

    These two teams opened the season against one another and the Hornets beat the Pacers at home in thrilling fashion. The Pacers had the ball with the last shot but were unable to sink it as the Hornets won 123–122. Indiana is still trying to find their identity under coach Rick Carlisle, who started his second stint with the Pacers this year.Look for them to come out strong in this one for a revenge game. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    19
    2021

    Indiana Pacers at Charlotte Hornets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry
    NBA

    How to Watch Warriors at Pistons

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17135024
    NBA

    How to Watch Pacers at Hornets

    1 minute ago
    Mar 2, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard Jarkel Joiner (24) reacts during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Elon

    1 minute ago
    Nov 17, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; George Mason Patriots forward Josh Oduro (13) dribbles as Maryland Terrapins forward Julian Reese (10) defends during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch George Mason at James Madison

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17143363
    College Basketball

    How to Watch UMass Lowell at George Washington

    1 minute ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Michigan at Purdue

    1 minute ago
    Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Duquesne Dukes forward Chad Baker (44) shoots the ball as Richmond Spiders forward Tyler Burton (3) defends in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Coppin State at Virginia

    1 minute ago
    Hockey Fans
    College Hockey

    How to Watch St. Lawrence vs. Princeton

    1 minute ago
    college hockey
    College Hockey

    How to Watch New Hampshire vs. Massachusetts

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy