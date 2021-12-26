How to Watch Pacers vs. Bulls

Skip to main content
    December 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Indiana Pacers at Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Both the Pacers and the Bulls are coming off of wins against the Rockets and are looking to gain some momentum.
    Author:

    The Pacers (14-19) have won two of their last three games and have gone 5-3 in their last eight games. 

    They are starting to win games after losing close game after close game. In their only game against the Bulls (19-10) this season, the Pacers throttled them by 32 points, easily the worst loss of the season for the Bulls. Chicago is sitting atop the Central Division and is in second place in the Eastern Conference.

    How to Watch Indiana Pacers at Chicago Bulls Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 26, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 8

    Live Stream Indiana Pacers at Chicago Bulls on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Pacers absolutely thrashed the Bulls on the road a month ago, thanks partly to a +21 rebound advantage led by Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner.

    In that game, the Bulls were close to full strength, with both Zach LaVine (17 points) and DeMar DeRozan (18 points) in the lineup, along with Lonzo Ball and most of the rotation. They were missing All-Star Nikola Vučević. 

    It was the worst game of the season for the Bulls because of an off night shooting the ball. It was arguably the best game of the season for the Pacers.

    The Pacers were great early and sustained it all game, winning every quarter and ending the first half with a 21 point lead.

    They outplayed the Bulls in nearly every facet of the game with a +21 rebound advantage, +14 assist advantage and a +11 block and assist advantage. If the Pacers can replicate at least two of those variables today, this game might get out of hand fast again.

    How To Watch

    December
    26
    2021

    Indiana Pacers at Chicago Bulls

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 8
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Nov 24, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) controls the ball as Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) defends during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
