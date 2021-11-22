How to Watch Pacers at Bulls

The Pacers and Bulls are set to square off in an intriguing Central Division matchup on Monday night.

On Monday night, NBA fans will have an opportunity to watch quite a few good games. There are plenty of games to keep an eye on tonight, but one looks extremely intriguing in the Central Division. That matchup will feature the Pacers taking on the Bulls in Chicago.

How to Watch Indiana Pacers at Chicago Bulls Today:

Game Date: Nov. 22, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream the Indiana Pacers at Chicago Bulls game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into this matchup, the Pacers have been struggling to get things going. They hold a 7-11 record and are fresh off of a big 111-94 victory over the Pelicans. If they can pick up a big statement win over the Bulls, that could help get their momentum going.

On the other side of the court, the Bulls are coming into this game as the top seed in the East and a 12-5 record. In their last outing, Chicago beat the Knicks by a final score of 109-103. They were led in scoring by DeMar DeRozan, who put up an impressive 31 points.

Both of these teams are loaded with talent, but right now the Bulls are by far the better team. Indiana needs to string some wins together and will be hungry to take this game. Make sure to tune in to watch these two Central Division teams face off.

Regional restrictions may apply.