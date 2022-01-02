How to Watch Pacers at Cavaliers

Both the Pacers and the Cavaliers ended 2021 with a loss and look to start the new year off on a strong note.

The Pacers (14–22) closed out 2021 with a three-game losing streak that looked like a microcosm of their season. All three losses came by single digits, with one at the buzzer. They start the new year against the surprise team of the season, the Cavaliers (20–16), who are themselves in a slump, having lost four out of five games and three in a row.

How to Watch Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers Today:

Game Date: Jan. 2, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Live Stream Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Pacers lost their most recent game 108–106 to the Bulls at the buzzer.

This season, the Pacers have the No. 16 scoring offense and defense. They are 4–18 in games decided by 10 points or less.

The Cavaliers have started to feel the injury bug. Ricky Rubio is out for the season with a torn ACL, and Collin Sexton also is out for the season. That gives the young duo of Darius Garland and Evan Mobley the opportunity to step up.

Kevin Love has been a great contributor for the Cavaliers as well, and will look to provide a boost against the Pacers.

Regional restrictions may apply.