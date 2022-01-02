How to Watch Pacers at Cavaliers

Skip to main content
    •
    January 2, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Both the Pacers and the Cavaliers ended 2021 with a loss and look to start the new year off on a strong note.
    Author:

    The Pacers (14–22) closed out 2021 with a three-game losing streak that looked like a microcosm of their season. All three losses came by single digits, with one at the buzzer. They start the new year against the surprise team of the season, the Cavaliers (20–16), who are themselves in a slump, having lost four out of five games and three in a row.

    How to Watch Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers Today:

    Game Date: Jan. 2, 2022

    Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA TV

    Live Stream Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Pacers lost their most recent game 108–106 to the Bulls at the buzzer.

    This season, the Pacers have the No. 16 scoring offense and defense. They are 4–18 in games decided by 10 points or less.

    The Cavaliers have started to feel the injury bug. Ricky Rubio is out for the season with a torn ACL, and Collin Sexton also is out for the season. That gives the young duo of Darius Garland and Evan Mobley the opportunity to step up.

      Kevin Love has been a great contributor for the Cavaliers as well, and will look to provide a boost against the Pacers.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    6:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 31, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) blocks the shot of Indiana Pacers guard Duane Washington Jr. (4) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Pacers at Cavaliers

    28 seconds ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; As he passes Phoenix Suns forward Jalen Smith (10), Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) cheers at teammate center Robert Williams III (44) after he blocked a shot during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Magic at Celtics

    28 seconds ago
    clemson women
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Clemson at North Carolina

    28 seconds ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Brandon Goodwin (26) battles for possession with Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    1 hour ago
    Jan 1, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) fouls Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 21, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Evan Fournier (13) takes a three point shot over Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 30, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) drives to the basket as Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) defends in front of forward Kevin Durant (7) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 30, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) drives to the basket as Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) defends in front of forward Kevin Durant (7) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 21, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) guards Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy