How to Watch Pacers at Nuggets

    • November 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Indiana Pacers at Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Denver Nuggets will look to protect their home court on Wednesday night as they host the Indiana Pacers.
    The Nuggets are projected to be one of the best teams in the Western Conference this season, while the Pacers are among the top teams in the East. This should result in a highly competitive matchup with some of the top talent the NBA has to offer.

    How to Watch Indiana Pacers at Denver Nuggets Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 10, 2021

    Game Time: 9:00p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass

    Live stream Indiana Pacers at Denver Nuggets on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Nuggets are currently without rising star Michael Porter Jr., who is out for the foreseeable future with a back injury. However, this Denver team is deep enough to stay afloat during his absence.

    Denver is 6-4 on the season as it enters the third leg of its five-game homestand. Reigning MVP Nikola Jokić has been nothing short of spectacular this season, averaging 25.4 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. The Nuggets are off to a fairly slow start for their standards, but they should only get better as the season goes on and they get more players back from injury.

    After losing six of their first seven games, the Pacers have started to get into a groove. They’ve won three of their last four contests, as they head into one of the more difficult parts of their schedule. Their record of 4-7 isn’t where they want to be, but it’s early in the season. They’ll likely continue to climb back near the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

    A very balanced team, Indiana has five players that average at least 14.5 points per contest. Its best player to this point in the season has arguably been Malcolm Brogdon, who has produced 22.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest. Additionally, rookie Chris Duarte has been one of the best in his class thus far, averaging 16.0 points per game, while shooting 42.2% from deep.

    How To Watch

    November
    10
    2021

    Indiana Pacers at Denver Nuggets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
