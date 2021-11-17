How to Watch Pacers at Pistons

Wedneday night is the first game of the season between the Pacers and Pistons, two teams looking to get out of the cellar of the Eastern Conference.

It has been a rough start for the Pacers (6-9) and the Pistons (3-10), but both teams are starting to get their footing as of late.

The Pacers have won five of eight after a 1-6 start while the Pistons are starting to get a taste of the future, winning two of their last four after a 1-8 start.

Game Date: Nov. 17, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 1

Cade Cunningham had his breakout performance, as the rookie went for 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists:

With Cunningham, this team has an identity. The pieces are falling into place with Jerami Grant (20.5 points on 46-43-89 splits) in his last four games looking infinitely better than his first eight games (16.6 points on 38-28-80 splits).

The Pistons will be without Kelly Olynyk (knee), and the Pacers are still without T.J. Warren (foot) with rookie Chris Duarte (ankle) listed as day-to-day.

For the Pacers, they cannot seem to field a fully healthy team for long stretches. They have been without Warren all season. Malcolm Brogdon has missed five games. Caris LeVert has been out for eight games, Jeremy Lamb four games and most recently rookie Chris Duarte is out.

Brogdon is having a career year averaging his personal best in points, rebounds, free-throw attempts per game, field goals and minutes per game.

Tonight's matchup between the young point guard finding his footing and the veteran entering his prime should be a lot of fun.

