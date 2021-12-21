How to Watch Pacers at Heat

Skip to main content
    December 21, 2021
    How to Watch Indiana Pacers at Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    In Tuesday night NBA action, the Pacers are set to travel to Miami for a tough matchup against the Heat.
    There will be quite a few good games for NBA fans to watch on Tuesday night. The Pacers and Heat are set to square off in Miami in what should be a very entertaining game.

    How to Watch Indiana Pacers at Miami Heat Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 21, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 1

    Live stream the Indiana Pacers at Miami Heat game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Pacers have started off the season with a 13–18 record. While the team didn't have a strong start, but Indiana has started playing better basketball of late. Last time out, the Pacers ended up defeating the Pistons by a final score of 122–113.

    On the other side of the court, the Heat have opened up the year with an 18–13 record. Miami has looked like a legitimate contender, but the team needs more consistency. The Heat came up short against the Pistons in their last matchup by a final score of 100–90.

    These two teams met twice earlier this season as well. Those matchups ended up being split between the two teams. Make sure to tune in to see who ends up getting the big win tonight.

    Indiana Pacers at Miami Heat

