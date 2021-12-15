How to Watch Pacers at Bucks

Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    How to Watch Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Pacers are set to travel to Milwaukee to face the Bucks in an intriguing Wednesday night matchup.
    On Wednesday night in NBA action, there will be plenty of great games for fans to watch. At this stage of the season, teams are not in "must-win" mode, but they need to find their stride. One intriguing matchup to watch will feature the Pacers traveling to Milwaukee for a Central Division showdown against the Bucks.

    How to Watch Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 15, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 4

    Live stream the Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Indiana comes into this matchup needing a big win after dropping a close one to the Warriors its last time out. The Pacers have struggled this season, and rumors are swirling that they could trade some big names like Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner and Caris LeVert. Beating the Bucks would be a big step towards righting the ship.

    On the other side of the court, the Bucks will be playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who entered health and safety protocol. They are coming off of a 117-103 loss against the Celtics. Getting back in the win column without Antetokounmpo would be huge for Milwaukee.

    This should be a very good game to watch. The Pacers have struggled this season, but they have a chance against the Bucks without the Greek Freak. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away from this one with the win.

