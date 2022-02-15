How to Watch Pacers vs. Bucks

Skip to main content

How to Watch Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In Tuesday night NBA action, the Pacers hit the road to take on the Bucks in Milwaukee.

The NBA season continues forward Tuesday with a good slate of games on the schedule. With the All-Star break right around the corner, teams are looking to finish this portion of the schedule strong.

One intriguing matchup to watch tonight will feature the Pacers traveling to Milwaukee to take on the Bucks.

How to Watch the Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks Today:

Game Date: Feb. 15, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 6

Live stream the Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Pacers are just 19–39 and headed for a high draft pick. The team made a big trade for the future by acquiring point guard Tyrese Haliburton from the Kings. Last time out, the Pacers ended up losing to the Timberwolves by a final score of 129–120.

On the other side, the Bucks are once again a serious contender in the East. Milwaukee holds a 35–23 record coming into this game and is loaded with talent. In their last game, the Bucks ended up losing to the Trail Blazers by a final score of 122–107.

While the Bucks are heavily favored to win this game, the Pacers are a new-look team. 

How To Watch

February
15
2022

Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 6
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
