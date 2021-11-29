How to Watch Pacers at Timberwolves

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Indiana Pacers at Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Minnesota has won six of seven and are back at .500 for the first time in almost a month.
    Don’t blink, the Minnesota Timberwolves (10-10) are starting to play to their potential and their trio of Karl Anthony-Towns, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell are playing great together. On the other side, the Indiana Pacers (9-13) are one of the most inconsistent teams in the NBA through roughly 20 games.

    How to Indiana Pacers at Minnesota Timberwolves today:

    Game Date: Nov. 29, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 4

    Watch Indiana Pacers at Minnesota Timberwolves online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Timberwolves made big plays down the stretch and earned a tough win on the road in Philadelphia:

    Aside from an ugly loss on the road to the Hornets, the Timberwolves have looked great as of late and not against cellar dwellers. They have knocked off the 76ers, Heat and Grizzlies as well as the Kings, Spurs and Pelicans.

    During this stretch, as a team they are averaging 117.0 points per game and 104.6 opponents points per game, which would be good for No. 1 and No. 8 respectively today.

    As a trio during this stretch, Towns, Edwards and Russell are combining for 64.9 points, 17.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists and 6.0 blocks plus steals on 48-38-77 splits.

    The Timberwolves will be without Patrick Beverley (Adductor) while the Pacers will be without T.J. Warren (Foot).

    This season has been one of inconsistency for the Pacers. They are almost the definition of an average team. Through 22 games they are the No. 16 offense (107.7) and the No. 16 defense (106.3). Nearly every statistical measure balances out with another to make them, just very average.

    They need something to jump start their season or they will be on the outside looking in when the playoffs roll around.

    How To Watch

    November
    29
    2021

    Indiana Pacers at Minnesota Timberwolves

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 4
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
