How to Watch Indiana Pacers at New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pelicans aim to their extend home winning streak against the Pacers, who are ending a wild five-game road trip.

The Pelicans have begun to correct course after a disastrous start to the season. The team has won four of its last seven games, including three in a row at home.

However, now the Pelicans face another hurdle as they will be without the services of leading scorer Brandon Ingram, who will sit Monday against the Pacers after injuring his ankle late in the Pelicans' win against the Knicks on Thursday night.

The Pacers wrap up a five-game road swing that saw them drop a close game to the Clippers but rebound with victories against the Lakers and Warriors on consecutive nights. A win tonight would give Indiana its first week with three wins since early December.

How to Watch Indiana Pacers at New Orleans Pelicans Today:

Game Date: Jan. 24, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 6

Live stream the Indiana Pacers at New Orleans Pelicans game on fuboTV:

Indiana comes into tonight's game without the services of T.J. McConnell, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner, Caris LeVert and Malcolm Brogdon who will all sit due to injuries. Guard Chris Duarte and forward Justin Holiday have picked up the bulk of the scoring responsibilities with the Pacers stars out, including a team-high 27 points from Duarte in their 121–117 overtime win against the Warriors on Thursday.

Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas has posted a double-double in five of his last six games, twice leading the team in scoring, including a 22-point, 14-rebound performance in a 104–92 loss at Boston last Monday. Along with guards Devonte’ Graham and Josh Hart, who have both scored in double digits each of the last six games, Valanciunas will be the focal point of the offense with Ingram out of the lineup.

Tonight’s game is the second of the season between the two squads. Indiana beat New Orleans 111–94 back on Nov. 20 behind Sabonis’ 20-point, 10-rebound performance.

How To Watch

January
24
2022

Indiana Pacers at New Orleans Pelicans

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 6
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
