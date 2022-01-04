How to Watch Pacers at Knicks

Skip to main content
    January 4, 2022

    How to Watch Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two Eastern Conference teams trying to reverse their losing records and make a push back into playoff contention clash as the Knicks host the Pacers.

    The Pacers have started out their season 14–23. With a rebuild inevitable in Indiana, the team is 1–4 in its last five games and currently bringing a four-game losing streak into this contest.

    How to Watch Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks Today:

    Game Date: Jan. 4, 2022

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: MSG

    Live stream the Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Knicks aren't much better than Indiana, but they are three games ahead in the Eastern Conference at 17–20. New York won three in a row before breaking that streak with a 95–80 loss to Oklahoma City. After losing to Toronto in its most recent game, New York is on a two-game losing streak.

    Despite having a worse record, Indiana ranks higher than New York in points per game, rebounds per game, and field goal, free throw and three-point percentage.

    Indiana also ranks higher in blocked shots per game, steals per game, and assist to turnover ratio.

    This is the last of four meetings between these teams this season. Indiana leads the season series 2–1, so this is New York's chance to end the series in a tie this year.

    How To Watch

    January
    4
    2022

    Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks

    TV CHANNEL: MSG
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Dec 29, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) gets defended by Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Walton Jr. (25) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
