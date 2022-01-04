How to Watch Pacers at Knicks

Two Eastern Conference teams trying to reverse their losing records and make a push back into playoff contention clash as the Knicks host the Pacers.

The Pacers have started out their season 14–23. With a rebuild inevitable in Indiana, the team is 1–4 in its last five games and currently bringing a four-game losing streak into this contest.

Game Date: Jan. 4, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

The Knicks aren't much better than Indiana, but they are three games ahead in the Eastern Conference at 17–20. New York won three in a row before breaking that streak with a 95–80 loss to Oklahoma City. After losing to Toronto in its most recent game, New York is on a two-game losing streak.

Despite having a worse record, Indiana ranks higher than New York in points per game, rebounds per game, and field goal, free throw and three-point percentage.

Indiana also ranks higher in blocked shots per game, steals per game, and assist to turnover ratio.

This is the last of four meetings between these teams this season. Indiana leads the season series 2–1, so this is New York's chance to end the series in a tie this year.

