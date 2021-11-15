How to Watch Pacers at Knicks

The Pacers are good enough to beat any team in the NBA, but have been inconsistent all season.

After an uneven start to the season by the Indiana Pacers (6-8) with more weird losses than arguably any team in the NBA, they have gotten back on the winning path. They take on the New York Knicks (7-6), who after a really strong start, find themselves regressing back to the mean overall.

How to Watch Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks today:

Game Date: Nov. 15, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5

The Pacers held off the short-handed 76ers behind a monster performance off the bench from Justin Holiday:

This is the second game between the two teams this season, with the Pacers winning the first game earlier this month 111-98.

In fact, that was the second win for the team during their current 5-2 run to get their season back on track. Before that, they were 2-6 with four single-digit losses and two more by 11 points or less. Not the most ideal start for new head coach Rick Carlisle and the Pacers.

The Pacers will be without T.J. Warren (foot) still lists rookie Chris Duarte (ankle) as questionable.

For the Knicks, they just have Nerlens Noel (knee) listed as questionable.

The Knicks have had identity issues for the past two seasons, but have found success in that. Last year they won games on the back of scrappy defense and teams shooting terribly against them. This season they are winning games with offense and losing because the shooting averages have risen back up the mean.

Both of these teams have playoff aspirations and from the looks of the Eastern Conference and their records, winning these games will be crucial for future tiebreakers and seeding.

