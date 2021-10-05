October 5, 2021
How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Knicks look to build off last season's unexpected run to the playoffs as they kick off their preseason schedule against the Pacers.
The Knicks made the playoffs last season for the first time since 2013. They will look to improve on their first-round playoff loss this season, which starts Tuesday with a preseason opener against the Pacers.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Knicks:

Date: Oct. 5, 2021

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MSG+

Watch Pacers vs. Knicks online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Knicks fell to the Hawks in the first round of the playoffs but have improved considerably in the offseason.

New York's biggest acquisition, Kemba Walker, joined the team in August after playing just 43 games last season with the Celtics due to a knee injury. He was traded to Oklahoma City but never suited up for the Thunder.

Walker will bring a strong veteran presence as he joins Derrick Rose and Julius Randle, who made his first All-Star Game after a transcendent season. RJ Barrett should also be a key contributor for the Knicks.

New York also added Evan Fournier, who last played for the Celtics and also featured for the French national team that won the silver medal at the Olympics this summer.

The Pacers are looking to get back on track after they missed the playoffs last season. They made the playoffs in the pandemic bubble in 2020 but regressed after they fired Nate McMillan that offseason. McMillan who went on to lead the Hawks to the Eastern Conference finals last season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

