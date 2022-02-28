How to Watch Pacers vs. Magic

Skip to main content

How to Watch Indiana Pacers at Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The new-look Pacers try to get their first win against the Magic this season.

Since pulling the strings on the Tyrese Haliburton trade, the Pacers (21–41) are only 2–5, but have become a fun team to watch with an unpredictable offense. On Monday, the Pacers take on the Magic (14–47), who are sitting at the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Indiana Pacers at Orlando Magic Today:

Game Date: Feb. 28, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

Live Stream Indiana Pacers at Orlando Magic on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Just before Indiana reset its roster, the team lost to Orlando, 119–118, in a thriller led by Gary Harris with 22 points off the bench.

In the six games with Haliburton the team is averaging 119.7 points per game, but giving up 120.2 points.

Going forward, Indiana is in development mode with Haliburton, Chris Duarte, Jalen Smith and Oshae Brissett, all of whom are under 25 years-old. The Pacers are still playing veterans like Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LaVert, Myles Turner and Buddy Hield, but they are not the team's future.

On the other side, Orlando is all in on the youth with the core starting group of Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba, Cole Anthony and rookie Jalen Suggs, also all under age 25. 

These teams both play an open style and try to get up and down the court as much as possible, which should make this a fun, high-scoring game.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
28
2022

Indiana Pacers at Orlando Magic

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 2
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 25, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Smith (25) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) fight for a rebound in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Pacers vs. Magic

By Kristofer Habbas
33 seconds ago
darius-garland
NBA

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers

By Kristofer Habbas
33 seconds ago
Feb 21, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) and forward Brady Manek (45) react in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Syracuse at North Carolina

By Ben Macaluso
33 seconds ago
Basketball Fans 5
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Charge vs. Go-Go

By Kristofer Habbas
33 seconds ago
college soccer
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch Quilmes vs. Ferro

By Justin Carter
33 seconds ago
oklahoma baylor women's basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Baylor at Iowa State

By Adam Childs
33 seconds ago
Dec 5, 2021; Queens, New York, USA; Fordham Rams guard Darius Quisenberry (3) drives past St. John s Red Storm forward Julian Champagnie (2) in the first half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch UMass at Fordham

By Adam Childs
33 seconds ago
Haiti U20 Women's
International Women's Soccer

How to Watch CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Guatemala vs. Haiti

By Justin Carter
1 hour ago
Mexico U20 Women's
International Women's Soccer

How to Watch CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Guyana vs. México

By Justin Carter
1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy