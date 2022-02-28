How to Watch Pacers vs. Magic

The new-look Pacers try to get their first win against the Magic this season.

Since pulling the strings on the Tyrese Haliburton trade, the Pacers (21–41) are only 2–5, but have become a fun team to watch with an unpredictable offense. On Monday, the Pacers take on the Magic (14–47), who are sitting at the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Indiana Pacers at Orlando Magic Today:

Game Date: Feb. 28, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

Live Stream Indiana Pacers at Orlando Magic on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Just before Indiana reset its roster, the team lost to Orlando, 119–118, in a thriller led by Gary Harris with 22 points off the bench.

In the six games with Haliburton the team is averaging 119.7 points per game, but giving up 120.2 points.

Going forward, Indiana is in development mode with Haliburton, Chris Duarte, Jalen Smith and Oshae Brissett, all of whom are under 25 years-old. The Pacers are still playing veterans like Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LaVert, Myles Turner and Buddy Hield, but they are not the team's future.

On the other side, Orlando is all in on the youth with the core starting group of Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba, Cole Anthony and rookie Jalen Suggs, also all under age 25.

These teams both play an open style and try to get up and down the court as much as possible, which should make this a fun, high-scoring game.

Regional restrictions may apply.