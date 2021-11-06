How to Watch Pacers at Trail Blazers

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Indiana Pacers at Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Pacers will look for their third straight win Friday night as they take on the Trail Blazers in Portland.
    The Pacers and the Trail Blazers will battle Friday night in Portland.

    Both of these teams have struggled to begin the NBA season, but they both have the talent to make the playoffs, and they will look to prove that tonight.

    Game Date: Nov. 5, 2021

    Game Time: 10 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 1

    Live stream the Indiana Pacers at Portland Trail Blazers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Indiana is coming off back-to-back wins over the Spurs and Knicks, which improved the team's record to 3–6. The Pacers took home an impressive 111–98 win against the Knicks in their most recent contest. They were led by Myles Turner, who had 25 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks.

    The Trail Blazers are just 3–5 coming into Friday's matchup and are coming off a 107–104 loss to the Cavaliers. Portland saw Damian Lillard score 26 points and dish out eight assists in that loss.

    Both of these teams are hungry for a big win Friday. They are both looking to make a statement that they are back as playoff contenders. Make sure to tune in.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

