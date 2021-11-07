How to Watch Pacers vs. Kings

The Kings are looking to stay hot at home on Sunday against the Pacers and continue their strong start to the season.

It was a weird start to the season for the Pacers (3-7), who started 1-6 with three one possession losses and two others by 10 points or less.

They were competitive but just losing game after game. The Kings (5-4) have been erratic all year with two-game losing streaks followed by two-game winning streaks. Both these teams could really use a win.

The Kings crushed the Hornets in their last outing, showing how good they can be this season.

The Kings have seen improvements this season, especially on the offensive end. They have risen up to second in the NBA (113.2 points per game) on the backs of strong shooting and getting to the free throw line.

Coming into today, the Kings are sixth (21.7) in free throw attempts per game and eighth in percentage (79%). That jump is significant from last season and allows this roster mixed with young talent and veterans to be more versatile on the offensive end.

The Kings should be at full strength for today’s game. The Pacers will be without T.J. Warren still (foot) and Isaiah Jackson (knee). Malcolm Brogdon (Illness) and Jeremy Lamb (ankle) are both listed as questionable.

It has been a grind all season for the Pacers. They are fairly average across the board on both ends of the floor, but due to injuries, fans have not seen what this Pacers team can be with its full complement of talent on the court together.

