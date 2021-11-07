How to Watch Pacers vs. Kings

Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Indiana Pacers at Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Kings are looking to stay hot at home on Sunday against the Pacers and continue their strong start to the season.
    Author:

    It was a weird start to the season for the Pacers (3-7), who started 1-6 with three one possession losses and two others by 10 points or less. 

    They were competitive but just losing game after game. The Kings (5-4) have been erratic all year with two-game losing streaks followed by two-game winning streaks. Both these teams could really use a win.

    How to Watch Indiana Pacers at Sacramento Kings Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 7, 2021

    Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5

    Live Stream Indiana Pacers at Sacramento Kings online on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Kings crushed the Hornets in their last outing, showing how good they can be this season.

    The Kings have seen improvements this season, especially on the offensive end. They have risen up to second in the NBA (113.2 points per game) on the backs of strong shooting and getting to the free throw line.

    Coming into today, the Kings are sixth (21.7) in free throw attempts per game and eighth in percentage (79%). That jump is significant from last season and allows this roster mixed with young talent and veterans to be more versatile on the offensive end.

    The Kings should be at full strength for today’s game. The Pacers will be without T.J. Warren still (foot) and Isaiah Jackson (knee). Malcolm Brogdon (Illness) and Jeremy Lamb (ankle) are both listed as questionable.

    It has been a grind all season for the Pacers. They are fairly average across the board on both ends of the floor, but due to injuries, fans have not seen what this Pacers team can be with its full complement of talent on the court together.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    7
    2021

    Indiana Pacers at Sacramento Kings

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 5
    Time
    6:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Seattle Sounders Raul Ruidiaz
    MLS

    How to Watch Sounders FC at Whitecaps FC

    just now
    Oct 29, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) drives around New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) in the second quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Pacers vs. Kings

    just now
    USATSI_17099953
    NBA

    How to Watch Bucks at Wizards

    just now
    Nov 2, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale (23) and Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) battle in the second quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Jazz at Magic

    just now
    USATSI_17082812
    MLS

    How to Watch Los Angeles FC at Colorado Rapids

    just now
    USATSI_17110517
    NHL

    How to Watch Golden Knights at Red Wings

    just now
    Oct 30, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) in the second quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Knicks

    30 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    MLS

    How to Watch FC Dallas at San Jose Earthquakes

    1 hour ago
    Nov 4, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) attempts to shoot the ball over Boston Celtics guard Romeo Langford (9) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy