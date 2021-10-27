How to Watch Pacers vs. Raptors

    • October 27, 2021
    How to Watch Indiana Pacers at Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    In an intriguing NBA matchup on Wednesday night, the Pacers will travel to Toronto to take on the Raptors.
    Author:

    Heading into Wednesday's slate of NBA games, there are plenty of matchups that fans will want to keep an eye on. 

    One of those matchups will be the Pacers heading north of the border to take on the Raptors. These two teams are loaded with talent, but they certainly have not gotten off to the start they were hoping for this year.

    How to Watch Indiana Pacers at Toronto Raptors Today:

    Game Date: Oct. 27, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 4

    Live Stream Indiana Pacers at Toronto Raptors on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Looking closer at the Pacers this season, they have gone 1-3 to start the year. Two of those losses came by just one point against the Hornets and Wizards. Last time out in a 119-109 loss against the Bucks, Indiana saw Malcolm Brogdon score 25 points to go along with seven assists.

    On the other side of this matchup, the Raptors have also gone 1-3 to open up their campaign. Toronto lost to the Bulls by a final score of 111-108 in its last game. OG Anunoby paced the Raptors in scoring with 22 points in that loss.

    These two teams are both viewed as lower-end postseason contenders in the Eastern Conference. While the Pacers are widely viewed as the better all-around team, they are without Caris LeVert and TJ Warren due to injury.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    27
    2021

    Indiana Pacers at Toronto Raptors

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 4
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
