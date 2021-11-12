How to Watch Pacers at Jazz

Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    How to Watch Indiana Pacers at Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Jazz look to keep up their winning ways while the Pacers look to play spoiler on the road in this Thursday night NBA matchup.
    The Jazz are picking up right where they left off last season as one of the best teams in the Western Conference. While they stumbled in two games in Florida against the Heat and Magic, they are second in the West only behind the Warriors who are off to a tremendous 10-1 start.

    How to Watch Indiana Pacers at Utah Jazz Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass

    Live stream Indiana Pacers at Utah Jazz on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Utah's dynamic duo of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert is dominating like usual, and fans should expect to see the Jazz make a deep playoff run. 

    While their exit in the semifinals last season was surprising after a finish with the best record in the West, this Jazz team has been remarkably consistent over the past five seasons, ranging from 44 to 52 wins per season while making the playoffs in each year. 

    That consistency of bringing back almost the same roster from last year is what this Jazz team is banking on. They could easily pull off what the Phoenix Suns did last year. As this roster gels and matures for one more year, their chances get better. 

    The Pacers are not epitomizing consistency right now after they fired their head coach Nate Bjorkgren. The future looks bright, though, after they hired their former head coach Rick Carlisle. While they haven't gotten off to the start they wanted at 4-8, they are seeing great leadership from Domantas Sabonis who is leading the team in points and rebounds per game. 

    They also are coming off a very close game against a good Nuggets team. Expect the Pacers to push the Jazz just as far as they did Denver. 

    How To Watch

    November
    11
    2021

    Indiana Pacers at Utah Jazz

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
