Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/22/2021

    • October 22, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 20, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) and Toronto Raptors center Khem Birch (24) fight for a rebound during the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 20, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) and Toronto Raptors center Khem Birch (24) fight for a rebound during the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Indiana Pacers (0-1) battle the Washington Wizards (1-0) at Capital One Arena on Friday, October 22, 2021. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pacers vs. Wizards

    • Game Day: Friday, October 22, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Capital One Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Pacers vs. Wizards

    Wizards vs Pacers Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Wizards

    -1.5

    228 points

    Key Stats for Wizards vs. Pacers

    • Last year, the Wizards put up 116.6 points per game, just 1.3 more points than the 115.3 the Pacers gave up.
    • Washington had a 27-14 record last season when scoring more than 115.3 points.
    • Indiana had a 27-16 record last season when allowing fewer than 116.6 points.
    • The Pacers put up an average of 115.3 points per game last year, only 3.2 fewer points than the 118.5 the Wizards allowed.
    • When it scored more than 118.5 points last season, Indiana went 19-5.
    • Washington's record was 21-10 when it allowed fewer than 115.3 points last season.
    • The Wizards were the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Pacers finished 24th.
    • The Wizards and the Pacers were evenly matched on the offensive boards last season, with the teams averaging 9.7 and 9.0 offensive rebounds per game, respectively.
    • The Pacers were the 24th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Wizards finished 15th.

    Wizards Players to Watch

    • Bradley Beal put up 31.3 points per game last season along with 4.4 assists.
    • Montrezl Harrell grabbed an average of 6.2 boards in each contest while scoring 13.5 points per game last season.
    • Davis Bertans hit an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Beal averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford notched 1.4 blocks per contest.

    Pacers Players to Watch

    • Domantas Sabonis grabbed 12.0 rebounds and gave out 6.7 assists per game along with scoring 20.3 points per contest last season.
    • Malcolm Brogdon averaged 21.2 points per game to go with 5.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists.
    • Brogdon knocked down 2.6 threes per game a season ago.
    • T.J. McConnell and Justin Holiday were defensive standouts last season, with McConnell averaging 1.9 steals per game and Holiday collecting 0.6 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    October
    22
    2021

    Indiana Pacers at Washington Wizards

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16966533
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Kentucky Blue-White Game

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16868445 (1)
    High School Football

    How to Watch Windber at Portage

    2 minutes ago
    Minnesota Gophers Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Penn State at Minnesota in Women's College Volleyball

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_15866711
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Colorado College at Boston College in Men's College Hockey

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16955057
    College Football

    How to Watch Memphis Tigers at UCF Knights

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16980646
    College Soccer

    How to Watch Pittsburgh at Virginia in Men's College Soccer

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 13, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) goes to the basket defended by Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 20, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) defends Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 20, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) and Toronto Raptors center Khem Birch (24) fight for a rebound during the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy