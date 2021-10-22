Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/22/2021

Oct 20, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) and Toronto Raptors center Khem Birch (24) fight for a rebound during the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (0-1) battle the Washington Wizards (1-0) at Capital One Arena on Friday, October 22, 2021. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Wizards

Game Day: Friday, October 22, 2021

Friday, October 22, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Capital One Arena

Betting Information for Pacers vs. Wizards

Favorite Spread Total Wizards -1.5 228 points

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Pacers

Last year, the Wizards put up 116.6 points per game, just 1.3 more points than the 115.3 the Pacers gave up.

Washington had a 27-14 record last season when scoring more than 115.3 points.

Indiana had a 27-16 record last season when allowing fewer than 116.6 points.

The Pacers put up an average of 115.3 points per game last year, only 3.2 fewer points than the 118.5 the Wizards allowed.

When it scored more than 118.5 points last season, Indiana went 19-5.

Washington's record was 21-10 when it allowed fewer than 115.3 points last season.

The Wizards were the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Pacers finished 24th.

The Wizards and the Pacers were evenly matched on the offensive boards last season, with the teams averaging 9.7 and 9.0 offensive rebounds per game, respectively.

The Pacers were the 24th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Wizards finished 15th.

Wizards Players to Watch

Bradley Beal put up 31.3 points per game last season along with 4.4 assists.

Montrezl Harrell grabbed an average of 6.2 boards in each contest while scoring 13.5 points per game last season.

Davis Bertans hit an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Beal averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford notched 1.4 blocks per contest.

