Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    • December 6, 2021
    How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) looks to pass as Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) looks on during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    The Indiana Pacers (9-16) hope to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Washington Wizards (14-10) on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pacers vs. Wizards

    • Game Day: Monday, December 6, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Pacers vs. Wizards

    • The Pacers average 107.3 points per game, just 1.3 more points than the 106.0 the Wizards give up.
    • Indiana has a 7-6 record when scoring more than 106.0 points.
    • Washington is 10-3 when allowing fewer than 107.3 points.
    • The Wizards score just 1.3 fewer points per game (105.3) than the Pacers give up (106.6).
    • Washington has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 106.6 points.
    • Indiana's record is 7-6 when it gives up fewer than 105.3 points.
    • The Pacers are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 44.0% the Wizards allow to opponents.
    • Indiana has an 8-8 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.0% from the field.
    • The Wizards are shooting 45.9% from the field, 0.8% higher than the 45.1% the Pacers' opponents have shot this season.
    • Washington has put together an 11-3 straight up record in games it shoots above 45.1% from the field.

    Pacers Players to Watch

    • The Pacers leader in points and assists is Malcolm Brogdon, who puts up 20.7 points per game along with 6.1 assists.
    • Domantas Sabonis leads Indiana in rebounding, grabbing 12.1 boards per game while also scoring 17.4 points a contest.
    • Justin Holiday makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pacers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
    • Sabonis is Indiana's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Myles Turner leads them in blocks with 2.8 per contest.

    Wizards Players to Watch

    • The Wizards' Bradley Beal racks up enough points (21.9 per game) and assists (6.0 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
    • Kyle Kuzma grabs 8.6 rebounds per game (he also scores 12.8 points per game and adds 2.9 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Washington rebounding leaderboard.
    • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is the top scorer from deep for the Wizards, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
    • Washington's leader in steals is Caldwell-Pope with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford with 2.0 per game.

    Pacers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/26/2021

    Raptors

    W 114-97

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Bucks

    L 118-100

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Timberwolves

    L 100-98

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Hawks

    L 114-111

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Heat

    L 113-104

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    12/16/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    Wizards Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/27/2021

    Mavericks

    W 120-114

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Spurs

    L 116-99

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Timberwolves

    W 115-107

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 116-101

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Raptors

    L 102-90

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    12/16/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

