Skip to main content

How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) drives to the basket as Detroit Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo (6) defends in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) drives to the basket as Detroit Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo (6) defends in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (19-40) will try to stop a four-game home losing streak when they take on the Washington Wizards (26-30) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Wizards

  • Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Wizards

  • The Pacers average 109.2 points per game, just 0.7 fewer points than the 109.9 the Wizards give up.
  • Indiana is 15-15 when scoring more than 109.9 points.
  • Washington has a 17-7 record when allowing fewer than 109.2 points.
  • The Wizards' 106.9 points per game are 5.1 fewer points than the 112.0 the Pacers allow.
  • Washington is 13-4 when it scores more than 112.0 points.
  • Indiana is 11-10 when it allows fewer than 106.9 points.
  • The Pacers make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points lower than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (45.7%).
  • In games Indiana shoots better than 45.7% from the field, it is 13-15 overall.
  • The Wizards are shooting 46.3% from the field, 1.1% lower than the 47.4% the Pacers' opponents have shot this season.
  • Washington is 16-9 when it shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.

Pacers Players to Watch

  • Chris Duarte leads the Pacers in points and assists per game, scoring 13.4 points and distributing 2.2 assists.
  • Indiana's best rebounder is Myles Turner, who averages 7.1 boards per game in addition to his 12.9 PPG average.
  • Duarte leads the Pacers in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Duarte and Turner lead Indiana on the defensive end, with Duarte leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Turner in blocks averaging 2.8 per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch

  • Bradley Beal's points (23.2 per game) and assists (6.6 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Wizards' leaderboards.
  • Kyle Kuzma is at the top of the Washington rebounding leaderboard with 8.7 rebounds per game. He also notches 16.3 points and adds 3.0 assists per game.
  • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is the top scorer from deep for the Wizards, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
  • Caldwell-Pope (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Washington while Daniel Gafford (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Pacers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/6/2022

Cavaliers

L 98-85

Away

2/8/2022

Hawks

L 133-112

Away

2/11/2022

Cavaliers

L 120-113

Home

2/13/2022

Timberwolves

L 129-120

Home

2/15/2022

Bucks

L 128-119

Away

2/16/2022

Wizards

-

Home

2/25/2022

Thunder

-

Home

2/27/2022

Celtics

-

Home

2/28/2022

Magic

-

Away

3/2/2022

Magic

-

Away

3/4/2022

Pistons

-

Away

Wizards Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

Suns

L 95-80

Home

2/7/2022

Heat

L 121-100

Home

2/10/2022

Nets

W 113-112

Home

2/12/2022

Kings

L 123-110

Home

2/14/2022

Pistons

W 103-94

Home

2/16/2022

Pacers

-

Away

2/17/2022

Nets

-

Away

2/25/2022

Spurs

-

Home

2/26/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

3/1/2022

Pistons

-

Home

3/4/2022

Hawks

-

Home

How To Watch

February
16
2022

Washington Wizards at Indiana Pacers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 17, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Toronto Maple Leafs

8 minutes ago
USATSI_17693850
NHL

How to Watch the Capitals at Flyers

8 minutes ago
Jan 24, 2022; New York, New York, USA; The New York Rangers celebrate the New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) winning goal during shootouts against the Los Angeles Kings at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Detroit Red Wings at New York Rangers

8 minutes ago
Jan 20, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) skates around Montreal Canadiens left wing Jonathan Drouin (92) during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Ottawa Senators at Buffalo Sabres

8 minutes ago
USATSI_17625403
NBA

How to Watch Heat at Hornets

8 minutes ago
NASCAR
NASCAR

How to Watch Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 At DAYTONA

8 minutes ago
USATSI_17673657
College Basketball

How to Watch Oregon State at Arizona in Men's College Basketball

8 minutes ago
sacred heart
College Basketball

How to Watch Wagner at Sacred Heart

8 minutes ago
USATSI_17658597
College Basketball

How to Watch Austin Peay at Murray State

8 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy