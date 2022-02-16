Feb 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) drives to the basket as Detroit Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo (6) defends in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (19-40) will try to stop a four-game home losing streak when they take on the Washington Wizards (26-30) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Wizards

Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Wizards

The Pacers average 109.2 points per game, just 0.7 fewer points than the 109.9 the Wizards give up.

Indiana is 15-15 when scoring more than 109.9 points.

Washington has a 17-7 record when allowing fewer than 109.2 points.

The Wizards' 106.9 points per game are 5.1 fewer points than the 112.0 the Pacers allow.

Washington is 13-4 when it scores more than 112.0 points.

Indiana is 11-10 when it allows fewer than 106.9 points.

The Pacers make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points lower than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (45.7%).

In games Indiana shoots better than 45.7% from the field, it is 13-15 overall.

The Wizards are shooting 46.3% from the field, 1.1% lower than the 47.4% the Pacers' opponents have shot this season.

Washington is 16-9 when it shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.

Pacers Players to Watch

Chris Duarte leads the Pacers in points and assists per game, scoring 13.4 points and distributing 2.2 assists.

Indiana's best rebounder is Myles Turner, who averages 7.1 boards per game in addition to his 12.9 PPG average.

Duarte leads the Pacers in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Duarte and Turner lead Indiana on the defensive end, with Duarte leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Turner in blocks averaging 2.8 per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch

Bradley Beal's points (23.2 per game) and assists (6.6 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Wizards' leaderboards.

Kyle Kuzma is at the top of the Washington rebounding leaderboard with 8.7 rebounds per game. He also notches 16.3 points and adds 3.0 assists per game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is the top scorer from deep for the Wizards, hitting 1.9 threes per game.

Caldwell-Pope (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Washington while Daniel Gafford (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Pacers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/6/2022 Cavaliers L 98-85 Away 2/8/2022 Hawks L 133-112 Away 2/11/2022 Cavaliers L 120-113 Home 2/13/2022 Timberwolves L 129-120 Home 2/15/2022 Bucks L 128-119 Away 2/16/2022 Wizards - Home 2/25/2022 Thunder - Home 2/27/2022 Celtics - Home 2/28/2022 Magic - Away 3/2/2022 Magic - Away 3/4/2022 Pistons - Away

Wizards Upcoming Schedule