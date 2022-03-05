Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

Mar 4, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III (35) gets defended by Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) during the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Wizards (28-33) take on the Indiana Pacers (22-42) on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Wizards

Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022

Sunday, March 6, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Pacers

The Wizards put up 107.6 points per game, just 4.7 fewer points than the 112.3 the Pacers give up.

When Washington puts up more than 112.3 points, it is 15-6.

When Indiana gives up fewer than 107.6 points, it is 12-10.

The Pacers score an average of 109.9 points per game, only 0.5 fewer points than the 110.4 the Wizards allow.

When it scores more than 110.4 points, Indiana is 18-16.

Washington's record is 18-8 when it allows fewer than 109.9 points.

The Wizards are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank 12th.

The Wizards average 9.3 offensive boards per game, 1.7 rebounds fewer than the Pacers.

The Pacers are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 25th.

Wizards Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Wizards is Kyle Kuzma, who puts up 16.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

Kuzma leads the Wizards in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Washington steals leader is Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Daniel Gafford, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch