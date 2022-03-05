Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington Wizards (28-33) take on the Indiana Pacers (22-42) on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pacers vs. Wizards
- Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Wizards vs. Pacers
- The Wizards put up 107.6 points per game, just 4.7 fewer points than the 112.3 the Pacers give up.
- When Washington puts up more than 112.3 points, it is 15-6.
- When Indiana gives up fewer than 107.6 points, it is 12-10.
- The Pacers score an average of 109.9 points per game, only 0.5 fewer points than the 110.4 the Wizards allow.
- When it scores more than 110.4 points, Indiana is 18-16.
- Washington's record is 18-8 when it allows fewer than 109.9 points.
- The Wizards are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank 12th.
- The Wizards average 9.3 offensive boards per game, 1.7 rebounds fewer than the Pacers.
- The Pacers are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 25th.
Wizards Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Wizards is Kyle Kuzma, who puts up 16.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.
- Kuzma leads the Wizards in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Washington steals leader is Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Daniel Gafford, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.
Pacers Players to Watch
- The Pacers' Chris Duarte puts up enough points (13.3 per game) and assists (2.2 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
- Oshae Brissett grabs 4.9 rebounds per game (he also scores 7.5 points per game and adds 0.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Indiana rebounding leaderboard.
- Duarte is reliable from three-point range and leads the Pacers with 1.7 made threes per game.
- Indiana's leader in steals is Duarte with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Brissett with 0.4 per game.
How To Watch
March
6
2022
Indiana Pacers at Washington Wizards
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)