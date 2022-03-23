How to Watch J.J. Henry at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he placed 65th in this tournament a year ago, J.J. Henry has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic March 24-27.
How to Watch J.J. Henry at the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +40000
Henry's Recent Performance
- Henry has finished below par twice and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Henry has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
- The last time Henry golfed this course (2020), he finished 65th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+1
$0
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
MC
+1
$0
How To Watch
