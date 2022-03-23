How to Watch J.J. Henry at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

After he placed 65th in this tournament a year ago, J.J. Henry has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic March 24-27.

How to Watch J.J. Henry at the Corales Puntacana Championship

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Odds to Win: +40000

Henry's Recent Performance

Henry has finished below par twice and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Henry has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

The last time Henry golfed this course (2020), he finished 65th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +1 $0 October 28-31 Butterfield Bermuda Championship MC +1 $0

