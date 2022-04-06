How to Watch J.J. Spaun at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
The No.103-ranked player in the world, J.J. Spaun, looks to repeat his winning performance from the Valero Texas Open in his most recent competition when he plays in the 2022 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club April 7-10.
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +30000
Spaun's Recent Performance
- Spaun has carded an under-par score in six straight rounds.
- Spaun has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
- Spaun has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
1
-13
$1,548,000
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
27
-7
$54,600
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+7
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
52
+8
$28,170
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
30
+2
$43,133
Masters First Round
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
