How to Watch J.J. Spaun at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 3, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; J.J. Spaun poses with the champion's trophy after winning Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The No.103-ranked player in the world, J.J. Spaun, looks to repeat his winning performance from the Valero Texas Open in his most recent competition when he plays in the 2022 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club April 7-10.

How to Watch J.J. Spaun at the Masters Tournament

Date: April 7-10, 2022

April 7-10, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Odds to Win: +30000

+30000 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Spaun's Recent Performance

Spaun has carded an under-par score in six straight rounds.

Spaun has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Spaun has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 1 -13 $1,548,000 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 27 -7 $54,600 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +7 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 52 +8 $28,170 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 30 +2 $43,133

Regional restrictions apply.