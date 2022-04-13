How to Watch J.J. Spaun at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
J.J. Spaun will compete in the 2022 RBC Heritage April 14-17 after a 23rd-place finish in Augusta, Georgia at the Masters Tournament.
How to Watch J.J. Spaun at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
Spaun's Recent Performance
- Spaun will look to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Spaun has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score four times in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Spaun has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- Spaun did not make the cut when he last played the course at Harbour Town Golf Links (2020).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
23
+3
$138,000
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
1
-13
$1,548,000
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
27
-7
$54,600
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+7
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
52
+8
$28,170
(Sign up now for a free trial.)