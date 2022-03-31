How to Watch J.J. Spaun at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
J.J. Spaun hits the links March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead) following a 27th-place finish in the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida his last time in competition.
How to Watch J.J. Spaun at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +11000
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Spaun's Recent Performance
- Over his last 10 rounds, Spaun has finished below par four times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Spaun has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
27
-7
$54,600
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+7
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
52
+8
$28,170
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
30
+2
$43,133
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+4
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)