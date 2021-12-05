Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Jaguars head out west looking to snap a three-game losing streak when they take on the Rams in Los Angeles.
    Author:

    The Jaguars weren't expected to be very good this year while experts predicted the Rams would compete for an NFC Championship. While both teams had wildly different expectations this year, they both head into Sunday's game on three-game losing streaks.

    How to Watch Jaguars at Rams Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 5, 2021

    Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX (KKFX-CD – Santa Barbara, CA)

    Live stream the Jaguars at Rams game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Jaguars have lost close games to the Falcons and Colts but were blown out by the 49ers during their streak. 

    Jacksonville has shown flashes of good play this year, but it is still a year or two off, as the Jaguars are just 2-9 in Urban Meyer's first year as head coach.

    Sunday, though, they will look to pull off an upset against a Rams team that has struggled over the last month.

    Los Angeles has not won since October. The Rams went 0-3 during November. It has been a shocking set of games for the Rams, as they entered the month 7-1 and looked like one of the best teams in the NFC.

    Matt Stafford has struggled, and the offense has suffered because of it. Sunday, he will look to get back on track against a Jaguars team the Rams will be heavily favored against.

    How To Watch

    December
    5
    2021

    Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Rams

    TV CHANNEL: FOX (KKFX-CD – Santa Barbara, CA)
    Time
    4:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
