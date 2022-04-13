How to Watch James Hahn at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 13, 2021; McKinney, Texas, USA; James Hahn plays his shot from the 8th fairway during the first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Last time out at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas, James Hahn carded a 69th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 RBC Heritage trying to improve on that finish.

How to Watch James Hahn at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Hahn's Recent Performance

Hahn has finished below par twice and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Hahn has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

The last time he competed at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2018, Hahn missed the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 69 +3 $17,716 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC -1 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +9 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 61 -1 $26,160 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC +2 $0

