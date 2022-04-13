How to Watch James Hahn at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last time out at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas, James Hahn carded a 69th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 RBC Heritage trying to improve on that finish.
How to Watch James Hahn at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
Hahn's Recent Performance
- Hahn has finished below par twice and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Hahn has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- The last time he competed at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2018, Hahn missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
69
+3
$17,716
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-1
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+9
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
61
-1
$26,160
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
+2
$0
How To Watch
April
13
2022
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
