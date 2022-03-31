How to Watch James Hahn at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
James Hahn enters play this weekend looking for better results in the 2022 Valero Texas Open after failing to make the cut in the competition a year ago at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +30000
Hahn's Recent Performance
- Hahn has finished below par three times and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Hahn has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- He missed the cut the last time he competed at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) (2015).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-1
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+9
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
61
-1
$26,160
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
+2
$0
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
MC
-2
$0
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
