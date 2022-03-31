How to Watch James Hahn at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 7, 2021; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; James Hahn plays his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic via USA TODAY Network Pga Phoenix Open Final Round

James Hahn enters play this weekend looking for better results in the 2022 Valero Texas Open after failing to make the cut in the competition a year ago at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).

How to Watch James Hahn at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +30000

Hahn's Recent Performance

Hahn has finished below par three times and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Hahn has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

He missed the cut the last time he competed at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) (2015).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC -1 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +9 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 61 -1 $26,160 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC +2 $0 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open MC -2 $0

