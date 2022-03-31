How to Watch Jason Day at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jason Day enters play in San Antonio, Texas ranked No. 104 in the world, and is seeking better results March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open after missing the cut in his last outing, the Valspar Championship
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +5000
Day's Recent Performance
- Day has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Day has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
E
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+3
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
24
-9
$74,603
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
3
-14
$445,200
January 20-23
The American Express
49
-9
$18,949
