How to Watch Jason Day at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 17, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Jason Day tees off on the 6th hole during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Day enters play in San Antonio, Texas ranked No. 104 in the world, and is seeking better results March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open after missing the cut in his last outing, the Valspar Championship

How to Watch Jason Day at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +5000

Day's Recent Performance

Day has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Day has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC E $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +3 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 24 -9 $74,603 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open 3 -14 $445,200 January 20-23 The American Express 49 -9 $18,949

