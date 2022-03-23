How to Watch Jason Dufner at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 8, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Jason Dufner putts on 18 during the third round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition, Jason Dufner missed the cut at the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico. He'll be after a better result March 24-27 in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

How to Watch Jason Dufner at the Corales Puntacana Championship

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Odds to Win: +15000

Dufner's Recent Performance

Dufner has finished below par once and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Dufner has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +5 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +8 $0 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC +10 $0 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open MC -1 $0 January 20-23 The American Express 40 -10 $27,014

