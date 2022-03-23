How to Watch Jason Dufner at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last competition, Jason Dufner missed the cut at the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico. He'll be after a better result March 24-27 in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
How to Watch Jason Dufner at the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +15000
Dufner's Recent Performance
- Dufner has finished below par once and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Dufner has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+5
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+8
$0
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
+10
$0
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
MC
-1
$0
January 20-23
The American Express
40
-10
$27,014
How To Watch
