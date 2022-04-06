How to Watch Jason Kokrak at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 17, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Jason Kokrak putts on the 7th green during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

In his last tournament at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas, Jason Kokrak finished the weekend at , good for a 35th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 Masters Tournament April 7-10 looking for better results.

How to Watch Jason Kokrak at the Masters Tournament

Date: April 7-10, 2022

April 7-10, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Odds to Win: +13000

+13000 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Kokrak's Recent Performance

Over his last six rounds, Kokrak has finished below par once, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Kokrak has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.

Kokrak last played this course in 2021, finishing 49th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 23-27 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play 35 - $58,239 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +3 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 53 +1 $47,800 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 26 +4 $87,600 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 26 -6 $85,800

Regional restrictions apply.