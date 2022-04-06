How to Watch Jason Kokrak at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last tournament at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas, Jason Kokrak finished the weekend at , good for a 35th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 Masters Tournament April 7-10 looking for better results.
How to Watch Jason Kokrak at the Masters Tournament
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +13000
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Kokrak's Recent Performance
- Over his last six rounds, Kokrak has finished below par once, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Kokrak has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.
- Kokrak last played this course in 2021, finishing 49th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 23-27
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
35
-
$58,239
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+3
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
53
+1
$47,800
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
26
+4
$87,600
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
26
-6
$85,800
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
6
2022
Masters First Round
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)