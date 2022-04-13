How to Watch Jason Kokrak at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 17, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Jason Kokrak plays his shot on the 17th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Kokrak will appear April 14-17 in the 2022 RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina. In his last tournament he finished 14th in the Masters Tournament, shooting +2 at Augusta National Golf Club.

How to Watch Jason Kokrak at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Kokrak's Recent Performance

Over his last 10 rounds, Kokrak has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Kokrak has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.

Kokrak struggled, failing to make the cut the last time he played Harbour Town Golf Links in 2020

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 7-10 Masters Tournament 14 +2 $225,333 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +3 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 53 +1 $47,800 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 26 +4 $87,600 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 26 -6 $85,800

