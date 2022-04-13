How to Watch Jason Kokrak at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jason Kokrak will appear April 14-17 in the 2022 RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina. In his last tournament he finished 14th in the Masters Tournament, shooting +2 at Augusta National Golf Club.
How to Watch Jason Kokrak at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
Kokrak's Recent Performance
- Over his last 10 rounds, Kokrak has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Kokrak has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Kokrak struggled, failing to make the cut the last time he played Harbour Town Golf Links in 2020
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
14
+2
$225,333
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+3
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
53
+1
$47,800
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
26
+4
$87,600
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
26
-6
$85,800
