How to Watch Game 1: Jazz at Mavericks

How to Watch Game 1: Utah Jazz at Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

To get the playoffs kicked off, Utah will take on Dallas.

In the very first game of the NBA postseason, the Jazz will be in Dallas to take on the Mavericks. Although this is a series that should be extremely competitive throughout, the Mavs are expected to be without Luka Doncic.

Can Utah steal a contest on the road in Game 1?

How to Watch First Round: Jazz vs Mavericks Today:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: You can stream First Round: Jazz vs Mavericks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Jazz haven’t been great down the stretch of the season, losing eight of their final 15 games. As such, they slipped to the No. 5 seed and won’t have home-court advantage in the first round.

The level of talent on the Utah roster is extremely impressive and has the potential to make a deep push in the postseason. It’ll come down to the consistency and chemistry of those pieces in this series.

Dallas got better as the season went on but will be without its clear best player in Game 1. In his absence, other guards like Spencer Dinwiddie and Jalen Brunson will shoulder a heavy load.

In the postseason, it’s all about star talent and getting buckets when they’re needed. Without Doncic, the Mavericks really lack that top-level talent. Can they overcome adversity?

There’s still a chance Doncic misses Game 2 of this series as well. If that’s the case, you’d think the Mavs need to at least get one win at home before going to Utah for Game 3.

Feb 25, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) blocks a shot by Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
