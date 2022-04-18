How to Watch Jazz at Mavericks

Jalen Brunson and the Mavericks host Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz in Game 2 of the opening round of the Western Conference playoffs on Monday.

The Jazz finished as the No. 5 team in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.

They finished ranked No. 6 in field goal percentage, No. 6 in points scored per game, and No. 3 in rebounds per game. Donovan Mitchell led the team with 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game.

How to Watch Utah Jazz at Dallas Mavericks Today:

Game Date: April 18, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA TV

Live stream Utah Jazz at Dallas Mavericks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

The Mavericks finished as the No. 4 seed. They ended three games ahead of the Jazz with a 52-30 record.

Despite being No. 4, they ranked No. 18 in field goal percentage, No. 23 in points scored, and No. 24 in rebounds per game.

Utah won the first game 99-93, stopping the Dallas comeback attempt. Dallas was up 23-20 at the end of the first, but down 45-43 at the half. Dallas fell even farther at the end of the third and ended up losing by six points.

The key to the Dallas loss was missing injured star Luka Doncic. He is expected to miss Game 2.

Jalen Brunson stepped up and dropped 24 points, something he will have to do again if the Mavericks have any chance of winning.

Regional restrictions may apply.