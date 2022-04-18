How to Watch Jazz at Mavericks

Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah Jazz at Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jalen Brunson and the Mavericks host Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz in Game 2 of the opening round of the Western Conference playoffs on Monday.

The Jazz finished as the No. 5 team in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.

They finished ranked No. 6 in field goal percentage, No. 6 in points scored per game, and No. 3 in rebounds per game. Donovan Mitchell led the team with 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game.

How to Watch Utah Jazz at Dallas Mavericks Today:

Game Date: April 18, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA TV

Live stream Utah Jazz at Dallas Mavericks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

The Mavericks finished as the No. 4 seed. They ended three games ahead of the Jazz with a 52-30 record.

Despite being No. 4, they ranked No. 18 in field goal percentage, No. 23 in points scored, and No. 24 in rebounds per game.

Utah won the first game 99-93, stopping the Dallas comeback attempt. Dallas was up 23-20 at the end of the first, but down 45-43 at the half. Dallas fell even farther at the end of the third and ended up losing by six points.

The key to the Dallas loss was missing injured star Luka Doncic. He is expected to miss Game 2. 

Jalen Brunson stepped up and dropped 24 points, something he will have to do again if the Mavericks have any chance of winning.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
18
2022

Utah Jazz at Dallas Mavericks

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 16, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) drives to the basket after forward Maxi Kleber (42) sets a pick on Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) during the second half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Jazz at Mavericks

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
Apr 16, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates scoring a run in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Rockies

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
USATSI_10921803
College Baseball

How to Watch Gonzaga at Oregon State

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Apr 16, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) celebrates his goal with teammates against the Arizona Coyotes during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Flames at Blackhawks

By Phil Watson31 minutes ago
Apr 10, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) doubles in two runs in the fifth inning of the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Angels vs. Astros

By Phil Watson31 minutes ago
Jul 18, 2021; Fort Worth, TX, USA;Bobby Lashley (black trunks) with MVP (suit) battles Kofi Kingston (purple pants) for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship during Money in the Bank at Dickies Arena.
WWE

How to Watch Monday Night RAW

By Kristofer Habbas31 minutes ago
Soccer Fans
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch Independiente Rivadavia vs. Defensores de Belgrano

By Rafael Urbina31 minutes ago
Apr 17, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) reacts after hitting a double to drive in a run in the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 4/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Apr 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Chicago Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner (2) gets caught in a run down as Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) throws the ball in the second inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rays at Cubs

By Adam Childs51 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy