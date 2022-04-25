How to Watch Jazz at Mavericks

Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah Jazz at Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

A pivotal Game 5 between the Jazz and the Mavericks on Monday will go a long way in determining the winner of the series.

The Mavericks might have blown a golden opportunity to take a commanding 3-1 lead over the Jazz on the road in the last game, but the series now shifts back to Dallas. With Luka Doncic back, this should be an exciting and pivotal Game 5 on Monday.

How to Watch Utah Jazz at Dallas Mavericks Today:

Game Date: April 25, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

Live Stream Utah Jazz at Dallas Mavericks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Doncic thought he won the game with his huge, clutch basket in Game 4, but Donovan Mitchell found Rudy Gobert for the game-winning lob to even up the series.

Doncic came back with a vengeance with 30 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. He was on fire, making three-pointer with 39 seconds left to give Dallas a four-point lead.

Dallas really looks great when the defense is locked in and the offense allows for Jalen Brunson, Doncic and others to create and score. The Mavericks are going to need more of that to take the lead over Utah in the series.

For Utah, it is 12-8 historically in the playoffs when Rudy Gobert scores 15+ points and 9-18 when he scores 14 points or less. As gifted as Mitchell is on the offensive end, getting the big man involved on offense has proven to be a more successful path for victory.

Game 5 is where the series can see the momentum shift. A win for Utah gives it a Game 6 at home to close out and a win for Dallas puts all the pressure on a Utah team that has been feeling the squeeze all year.

How To Watch

April
25
2022

Utah Jazz at Dallas Mavericks

TV CHANNEL: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1
Time
9:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Apr 18, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots over Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock (25) during the second quarter in game two of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
