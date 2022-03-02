How to Watch Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets

The Jazz are proving they are one of the best in the West and they look to keep it rolling against the Rockets.

The Jazz have to be feeling good ever since they got back from the All-Star break. They started by beating the Mavericks, who are moving up the Western Conference standings. More impressively, though, they beat the Suns 118-114 on the road. It was Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert leading the way once again against the Suns.

How to Watch the Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets Today:

Game Date: March 2, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)

Live stream the Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mitchell scored 26 points and Gobert had 16 points with 14 rebounds. This team had the best record in the West last year, so there is no reason to think they can't compete for it all this year. They are healthy and are fueled by their dynamic duo, so the league better be on alert.

They will have a good chance to keep up their hot streak tonight against the Rockets even on the road.

The Rockets have lost 10 in a row and 14 of their last 15. In their last five games they've played the Clippers, and the last two of those were at home. On Sunday, they were one point away from winning but dropped their game to LA last night, 113-100. Look for them to break out of their slump and pull the upset at home.

Regional restrictions may apply.