How to Watch Jhonattan Vegas at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Nov 14, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Jhonattan Vegas drives off the ninth tee during the final round of the Houston Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

In his last tournament at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, Jhonattan Vegas ended the weekend at -7, good for a 27th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship March 24-27 seeking an improved score.

How to Watch Jhonattan Vegas at the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • Date: March 24-27, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
  • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
  • Odds to Win: +2000
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Vegas' Recent Performance

  • Vegas has finished below par four times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
  • He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.
  • Over his last 10 rounds, Vegas has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
  • He missed the cut the last time he golfed Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) (2020).

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

March 17-20

Valspar Championship

27

-7

$54,600

March 10-14

THE PLAYERS Championship

MC

+3

$0

February 24-27

The Honda Classic

42

+3

$27,600

February 17-20

The Genesis Invitational

55

-2

$27,600

January 26-29

Farmers Insurance Open

39

-6

$33,180

How To Watch

March
23
2022

Corales Puntacana Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
