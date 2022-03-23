How to Watch Jhonattan Vegas at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Nov 14, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Jhonattan Vegas drives off the ninth tee during the final round of the Houston Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

In his last tournament at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, Jhonattan Vegas ended the weekend at -7, good for a 27th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship March 24-27 seeking an improved score.

How to Watch Jhonattan Vegas at the Corales Puntacana Championship

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Odds to Win: +2000

Vegas' Recent Performance

Vegas has finished below par four times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Vegas has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

He missed the cut the last time he golfed Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) (2020).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship 27 -7 $54,600 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +3 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 42 +3 $27,600 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 55 -2 $27,600 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open 39 -6 $33,180

