How to Watch Jhonattan Vegas at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last tournament at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, Jhonattan Vegas ended the weekend at -7, good for a 27th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship March 24-27 seeking an improved score.
How to Watch Jhonattan Vegas at the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +2000
Vegas' Recent Performance
- Vegas has finished below par four times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Vegas has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- He missed the cut the last time he golfed Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) (2020).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
27
-7
$54,600
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+3
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
42
+3
$27,600
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
55
-2
$27,600
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
39
-6
$33,180
How To Watch
March
23
2022
Corales Puntacana Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
