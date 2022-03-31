How to Watch Jhonattan Vegas at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jhonattan Vegas seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 Valero Texas Open. He finished 68th at the par-72 TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2015.
How to Watch Jhonattan Vegas at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +5500
Vegas' Recent Performance
- Over his last 10 rounds, Vegas has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Vegas has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- The last time Vegas golfed this course (2015), he placed 68th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
4
-15
$166,500
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
27
-7
$54,600
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+3
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
42
+3
$27,600
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
55
-2
$27,600
