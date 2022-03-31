How to Watch Jhonattan Vegas at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 19, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Jhonattan Vegas plays his shot off the 3rd tee during the third round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Jhonattan Vegas seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 Valero Texas Open. He finished 68th at the par-72 TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2015.

How to Watch Jhonattan Vegas at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +5500

+5500 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Vegas' Recent Performance

Over his last 10 rounds, Vegas has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Vegas has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

The last time Vegas golfed this course (2015), he placed 68th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 4 -15 $166,500 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 27 -7 $54,600 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +3 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 42 +3 $27,600 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 55 -2 $27,600

Regional restrictions apply.