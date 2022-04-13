Jim Furyk at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel | April 14-17

How to Watch Jim Furyk at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jim Furyk hits the links April 14-17 in the 2022 RBC Heritage at Waialae Country Club following a 42nd-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii his last time in competition.
How to Watch Jim Furyk at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
Furyk's Recent Performance
- Over his last eight rounds, Furyk has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Furyk has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
- The last time he competed at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021, Furyk missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
January 13-16
Sony Open in Hawaii
42
-9
$27,375
April 15-18
RBC Heritage
MC
-1
$0
How To Watch
April
13
2022
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
