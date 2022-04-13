Jim Furyk at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel | April 14-17

How to Watch Jim Furyk at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Nov 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Jim Furyk plays his second shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship golf tournament at Phoenix Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

Jim Furyk hits the links April 14-17 in the 2022 RBC Heritage at Waialae Country Club following a 42nd-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii his last time in competition.

How to Watch Jim Furyk at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Furyk's Recent Performance

Over his last eight rounds, Furyk has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Furyk has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

The last time he competed at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021, Furyk missed the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings January 13-16 Sony Open in Hawaii 42 -9 $27,375 April 15-18 RBC Heritage MC -1 $0

