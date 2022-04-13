How to Watch Jim Herman at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 27, 2021; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Jim Herman plays his shot on the third hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Jim Herman hits the links in the 2022 RBC Heritage April 14-17 after a 71st-place finish in the Valero Texas Open in his most recent tournament.

How to Watch Jim Herman at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Herman's Recent Performance

Herman has finished below par five times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds.

Herman has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds.

The last time he competed at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021, Herman failed to make the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 71 +6 $17,372 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +2 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 7 -11 $97,356 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +7 $0 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open MC -2 $0

