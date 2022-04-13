How to Watch Jim Herman at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jim Herman hits the links in the 2022 RBC Heritage April 14-17 after a 71st-place finish in the Valero Texas Open in his most recent tournament.
How to Watch Jim Herman at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Herman's Recent Performance
- Herman has finished below par five times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds.
- Herman has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds.
- The last time he competed at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021, Herman failed to make the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
71
+6
$17,372
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+2
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
7
-11
$97,356
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+7
$0
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
MC
-2
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
13
2022
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)