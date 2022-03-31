Skip to main content

How to Watch Jim Herman at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

January 13, 2022; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Jim Herman hits his tee shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii golf tournament at Waialae Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Jim Herman hits the links March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open after missing the cut in the same tournament in 2015.

How to Watch Jim Herman at the Valero Texas Open

  • Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: San Antonio, Texas
  • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
  • Odds to Win: +30000
Herman's Recent Performance

  • Over his last eight rounds, Herman has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last eight rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds.
  • Over his last eight rounds, Herman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times.
  • Herman did not make the cut when he last played the course at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) (2015).

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

March 17-20

Valspar Championship

MC

+2

$0

March 3- 6

Puerto Rico Open

7

-11

$97,356

February 24-27

The Honda Classic

MC

+7

$0

January 26-29

Farmers Insurance Open

MC

-2

$0

January 20-23

The American Express

MC

+2

$0

How To Watch

March
31
2022

Valero Texas Open, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
