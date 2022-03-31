How to Watch Jim Herman at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jim Herman hits the links March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open after missing the cut in the same tournament in 2015.
How to Watch Jim Herman at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +30000
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Herman's Recent Performance
- Over his last eight rounds, Herman has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last eight rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Herman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times.
- Herman did not make the cut when he last played the course at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) (2015).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+2
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
7
-11
$97,356
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+7
$0
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
MC
-2
$0
January 20-23
The American Express
MC
+2
$0
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)