How to Watch Jim Knous at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 25, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Jim Knous watches his shot from the second tee during the second round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

In his last tournament at the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico, Jim Knous ended the weekend at -5, good for a 41st-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship March 24-27 seeking better results.

How to Watch Jim Knous at the Corales Puntacana Championship

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Odds to Win: +15000

+15000 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Knous' Recent Performance

Knous has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last nine rounds.

Knous has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 41 -5 $13,151 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +7 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC E $0 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open MC -1 $0 January 13-16 Sony Open in Hawaii 55 -7 $17,400

Regional restrictions apply.