How to Watch Jim Knous at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last tournament at the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico, Jim Knous ended the weekend at -5, good for a 41st-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship March 24-27 seeking better results.
How to Watch Jim Knous at the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +15000
Knous' Recent Performance
- Knous has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last nine rounds.
- Knous has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
41
-5
$13,151
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+7
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
E
$0
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
MC
-1
$0
January 13-16
Sony Open in Hawaii
55
-7
$17,400
How To Watch
March
23
2022
Corales Puntacana Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
