How to Watch Jimmy Walker at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jimmy Walker heads into the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 as the defending champion, having won this tournament in 2015, finishing at -11 on the par-72 course at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +30000
Walker's Recent Performance
- Over his last eight rounds, Walker has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Walker has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last eight rounds.
- Walker won at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2015, his last trip to the course.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-1
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
55
+2
$46,200
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+8
$0
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
+1
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
33
-7
$43,548
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
