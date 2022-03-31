How to Watch Jimmy Walker at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 4, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Jimmy Walker plays his shot on the first tee during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Monterey Peninsula Country Club - Shore Course. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Walker heads into the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 as the defending champion, having won this tournament in 2015, finishing at -11 on the par-72 course at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).

How to Watch Jimmy Walker at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +30000

+30000 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Walker's Recent Performance

Over his last eight rounds, Walker has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Walker has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last eight rounds.

Walker won at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2015, his last trip to the course.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC -1 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 55 +2 $46,200 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +8 $0 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC +1 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 33 -7 $43,548

Regional restrictions apply.