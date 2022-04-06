How to Watch Joaquin Niemann at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Joaquin Niemann tees off during the first round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Joaquin Niemann shot +4 and finished 40th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Augusta National Golf Club April 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Masters Tournament.

How to Watch Joaquin Niemann at the Masters Tournament

Date: April 7-10, 2022

April 7-10, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Odds to Win: +6500

Niemann's Recent Performance

Niemann has finished below par twice and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last six rounds.

Niemann has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

In 2021, Niemann's last time competing at Augusta National Golf Club, he placed 40th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 23-27 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play 35 - $58,239 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 22 -5 $201,000 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +3 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 1 -19 $2,160,000 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open 6 -13 $265,020

