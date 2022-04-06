How to Watch Joaquin Niemann at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
Joaquin Niemann shot +4 and finished 40th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Augusta National Golf Club April 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Masters Tournament.
How to Watch Joaquin Niemann at the Masters Tournament
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +6500
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Niemann's Recent Performance
- Niemann has finished below par twice and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last six rounds.
- Niemann has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
- In 2021, Niemann's last time competing at Augusta National Golf Club, he placed 40th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 23-27
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
35
-
$58,239
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
22
-5
$201,000
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+3
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
1
-19
$2,160,000
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
6
-13
$265,020
